Buck, a Shar Pei/Shepherd mix, is ready for adoption from Valencia County Animal Shelter

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (FOX) – If you’re looking to adopt a four-legged friend, the Valencia County Animal Shelter can help you out.

According to Shelter Supervisor Patty Mugan, it’s getting pretty crowded at the shelter. “There’s a couple of litters of puppies, and then, of course, all of the typical adult dogs that we have there that really need places,” Mugan said.

Mugan says a hoarding case from inside Valencia County is coming into their shelter and that will fill up a lot of kennels. Also, while the Valencia County Animal Shelter does not offer fostering services, but they do work with local rescues that do offer fostering programs. “Opening up that kennel often means life sometimes honestly means the difference between life and death for one of our dogs. When we fill up, we exhaust every option we possibly have to get them out of there,” Mugan said.

The Valencia County Animal Shelter is located on 1209 Highway 314 in Los Lunas. More information on their adoption process and hours are available on their website.