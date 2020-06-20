Bubble machine keeps BioPark penguins entertained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Parents are searching for answers Friday after a hit and run sent two local student-athletes to the hospital. "You never want to see this happen to any kid, and when it is your own kid, so many emotions go through your mind," Wally Salata said.

Salata is at a loss as his youngest child, Georgia, is in the ICU following a hit and run Thursday morning. "She is laying there in bed, and there is nothing I can do but hold her hand and tell her I love her and kiss her forehead," Salata said.