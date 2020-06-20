Bubble machine keeps BioPark penguins entertained

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It never gets old. The BioPark has released a new video showing how keepers are using a bubble machine to keep the penguins entertained while the zoo is closed to visitors.

