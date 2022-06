ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Through July 4th, Albuquerque’s Bubba’s 33 is partnering with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for veterans.

Albuquerque’s Bubba 33 donates $1 for every Patriot Burger sold on June 8-July 4. Home For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted customs homes for post 9-11 veterans severely injured in the line of duty.

