Bubba’s 33 giving away 33 pizzas on the weekends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to help feed Albuquerque families, Bubba’s 33 gave away 33 free pizzas to the first 33 cars curbside today at 3:33 this afternoon.

They also opened a drop-off center for canned goods and cleaning supplies to be donated to the elderly. Organizers say it was an opportunity to help out local families while continuing to help people feeling the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re just doing whatever we can. AS far as restaurant employees throughout the city, we are also doing 50% off to-go orders for them as well because we know it’s hitting everyone in the industry,” said Bubba’s 33’s Manager, Vanessa Quezada.

They plan to offer the same pizza deal every Saturday and Sunday.

