Brushfire breaks out on Albuquerque’s west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Since 1992, St. Felix Pantry has been a safety net for people struggling to support their families in times of crisis. As New Mexico continues to work through the coronavirus health crisis, St. Felix Pantry wants the public to know they are still here to help out.

David Romero spoke with the pantry's director of development, Rachel Miletkov to discuss what has changed for them since the pandemic and what you can do to help out.