Intersection of Dennis Chavez Blvd. at Atrisco Vista closed in both directions due to brush fire in area

Brushfire breaks out in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brushfire has broken out in southwest Albuquerque Thursday afternoon.

Bernalillo County Fire crews responded to a brushfire located in the area of Atrisco Vista and Dennis Chavez around 2 p.m. The fire is currently roughly 0.63 of an acre in size. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

