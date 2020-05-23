Brush fire on the mesa started by remote control aircraft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple working on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, have been quarantining in a camper at the end of their workday but now neighbors are complaining about the arrangement. The trailer covers about half the width of one part of a sidewalk, but the owners said they've only recently got the trailer because they're healthcare workers who have worked with coronavirus patients.

The Chavez family lives in a quiet neighborhood off Juan Tabo and Candelaria but recent 311 complaints about their new trailer have made a lot of noise. "I was not really frustrated, I just knew that the person who had complained probably didn't understand why it was there," said Michael and Brandy Chavez.