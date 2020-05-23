Brush fire on the mesa started by remote control aircraft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small remote control aircraft ignited a brush fire on the Mesa Friday afternoon. Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were called to an area just north of Maloof Air Park. The fire burned about 52 acres before crews put it out. No one was hurt. No word if any charges will be filed against the owner of the aircraft.

