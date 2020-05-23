Brush fire on the mesa started by remote control aircraft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small remote control aircraft ignited a brush fire on the Mesa Friday afternoon. Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were called to an area just north of Maloof Air Park. The fire burned about 52 acres before crews put it out. No one was hurt. No word if any charges will be filed against the owner of the aircraft.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites