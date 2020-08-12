Bosque fire burns near Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brush fire has broken out in the bosque near Tingley Beach at Central and Kit Carson Park Wednesday afternoon. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the fire is a half-acre in size with approximately eight-foot flames. AFR says to avoid the area.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

AFR is currently on scene of a Bosque Fire near Tingley Beach. Please avoid the area. Update to follow. @iafflocal244 pic.twitter.com/6oPCyUevkW — Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) August 12, 2020

