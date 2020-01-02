Brrr! Dozens take part in New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of brave souls took the plunge this New Year’s Day.

Dozens of people gathered at Riverpoint Sports and Wellness for the annual Polar Bear Plunge. People jumped in the frigid pool and made donations to help local servicemen and women.

The contributions go directly to the New Mexico Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), which helps families and colleagues of fallen officers.

“The funds that are raised here today will help send family members and co-workers of family members of fallen officers to retreats so they can get support services, counseling and peer support that they need to rebuild their lives after a tragedy,” said Krysia Baron, president of New Mexico COPS.

The event is held at the gym because it’s where fallen Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster used to frequent and met his wife, Michelle.