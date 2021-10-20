Browse thousands of new and used items at annual Ski Swap

Editor’s note below

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski season is getting closer which means the Sandia Peak Ski Patrol Ski Swap is back for its 52nd year.

Founded in 1937, the Sandia Peak Ski Patrol is an all-volunteer patrol nonprofit that enables the rescue and first aid administration of injured persons and promotes skiing safety. The patrol includes about 100 members within the National Ski Patrol organization that go through education and hands-on training.

The Ski Swap is the patrol’s primary fundraiser that covers patrol operational expenses, education and training costs, and more. Taking place Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 24, the Ski Swap will be held at the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibition at the State Fairgrounds.

Customers can enter at Gate 3 entrance off San Pedro between Lomas and Central. Items available will include downhill and cross country skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, helmets, goggles, and clothing.

There will be gear for adults and children as well as new and used items from vendors. Cash, personal checks, debit, and credit cards will be accepted. Masks will be required indoors. For more information, visit nmskiswap.org.

Editor’s note: The video for this post was removed as it featured a graphic with incorrect dates for the swap. The Ski Swap dates are Oct. 22 through Oct. 24, 2021.