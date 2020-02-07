Browse, shop from variety of hand-crafted goods from local artists at New Mexico Artisan Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Showcasing the best of New Mexico’s fine art, fashion, home decor and more, this year’s New Mexico Artisan Market will represent more than 40 of the state’s communities and pueblos. Social Media Manager Ellen Gallegos visits the set to discuss all the event has to offer.

The New Mexico Artisan Market will make its Santa Fe debut President’s Day weekend from Saturday, February 15 through Monday, February 17, 2020. The three-day market will feature locally crafted and exceptional artisan goods from local artists.

Visitors will have the opportunity to browse and shop from a variety of handcrafted goods including art, apparel, jewelry, accessories, home decor, and more. The New Mexico Artisan Market will also be hosting a variety of activities such as artisan sponsored workshops and raffles.

The New Mexico Artisan Market will be held at the Santa Fe Convention Center located at 201 W Marcy Street in Santa Fe. General admission to the event costs $10 before February 13 and $15 after. VIP admission costs $45.

Visit the New Mexico Artisan Market website to purchase tickets.