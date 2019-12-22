Brothers team up for holiday skate event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local skaters are spreading their good fortune with their community.

Brothers Daniel and Andrew Lutheran hosted their seventh annual Homie Holidaze event Saturday at Domingo Baca Skate Park. There were group photos, music, swag bags, and of course, food and drinks.

They also gave out awards for a skate contest. The brothers say it’s a chance to give back to their local community, spread positivity, and share their love of skating with the city’s youth.

“Honestly, we’ve been super blessed with these companies taking really good care of us,” Daniel Lutheran said. “We have so much extra stuff, we might as well do a little give back.”

“And each year, it grows. New supports, new sponsors, bigger turnout, it’s ever-growing. It’s really just something special. everybody has a good time,” Andrew added.

The Lutherans say it’s nice to be home for the holidays and to give a little back to the skate community that raised them.