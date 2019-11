ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The bronze shoes at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial are back in place just in time for Veterans Day.

Back in September, the five pairs of shoes went missing from the “War on Terror Memorial” at the park near Gibson and Lousiana. Police say Francisco Monroy took the shoes worth about $20,000 and sold them at a recycling yard.

The shoes are back and will be on display Monday morning during the Veterans Day Ceremony which begins at 10 a.m.