ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A women’s conference will be returning this winter. The organizer said there are only 30 tickets left for her event, which will focus on empowering women.

Broken but Beautifully Made (BBBM) is a local group that is focused on helping connect women to make sure they aren’t alone. Creator Clarice Cregger founded BBBM in 2019, and she has been on a mission ever since.

Cregger said she struggled with homelessness and mental health before, so now she’s trying to make sure women know there are resources out there to get help.

On December 9 and 10, she will be hosting the 4th Annual Women’s Conference. As of Monday, Cregger said there are only 30 tickets left, and ticket sales will close on the last day of October.

Tickets can be purchased on BBBM’s website.