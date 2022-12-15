ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early broadband maps relied on collected data from the Census, which resulted in maps that were overly optimistic, lacked location-specific information, and subsequently glossed over gaps in coverage. This new broadband map now aims to solve some of these issues.

The FCC unveiled a new national broadband map that empowers consumers to provide information and challenge service claims made by internet service providers. For example, a home or business anywhere in Bernalillo County or throughout the state may have zero or inadequate internet options. But on the FCC broadband map, an internet service provider may claim to provide superfast broadband access. That would tell the FCC that there was no need to use any of the millions of dollars in available funding to improve broadband services in that area. Residents who identify a discrepancy in the broadband map data can challenge it on the website. This will help make the national broadband map more accurate and will guide federal support for improving broadband infrastructure for unserved or underserved areas.

The deadline to apply is January 13 for the state of New Mexico. To see if broadband services the area you live in, you can check broadbandmap.fcc.gov. And for more information visit bernco.gov.