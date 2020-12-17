‘Brixens Blizzard of Blessings’ offers support to local families this holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular downtown Albuquerque restaurant is bringing a blizzard of blessings to the community this holiday season and you can be a part of it. Tanya Sanchez, owner and chef at Brixens, discusses this initiative.

Brixens is taking part in the “Brixens Blizzard of Blessings” to give back to guests and those in need. The initiative also introduces the “Brixens Curbside Drive-In Experience” that allows patrons to enjoy a COVID-free, outside-the-home dining experience.

From now until Sunday, Dec. 20, Brixens will be offering the Brixens Blizzard of Blessings in partnership with PB&J Family Services. For every person who orders a Brixens Build-Your-Own-Burger-or-Sandwich and posts a photo of it with an honest review on their social media, the restaurant will donate a $10 gift certificate to PB&J Family Services in the guest’s name.

Participants can post to social media by tagging @BrixensAbq and using the hashtag #BlizzardofBlessings. Any guests who participate will have their social media handle written on a handmade snowflake and displayed on the restaurant’s front window.

In addition, guest who post their Build-Your-Own-Burger-or-Sandwich on social media get their own $10 gift card to enjoy. The goal is to provide enough $10 gift cards to PB&J that each o the 203 families they are helping this holiday can be given a minimum of $25 per person in Brixens certificates.

To reach this goal, Brixens needs 1,695 people to take part in the Blizzard of Blessings. While COVID-safe experiences outside the home have been hard to find, Brixens has created its Curbside Drive-In Experience.

The experience allows guests to have their own personalized “drive-in movie” with food and custom entertainment in the safety of their own vehicle. To take part, guests go online to brixens.com and order their food.

During the ordering process, you can select the Curbside Drive-In option. Once you arrive, park curbside and the Brixens team will come to your vehicle with sterilized dining trays and utensils, along with a tablet and speaker connected to Netflix.

Guests will be able to enjoy the movie or show of their choice and when their food is ready, staff will bring it to them. If guest require anything during their evening such as a drink refill or dessert, all they have to do is text the staff.

Once the meal and movie or show are complete, the Brixens team will take the table, speaker, utensils, trays, and trash and the guests will be on their way. All items used will be immediately sterilized and wrapped individually for future patrons.

To take part in the Brixens Blizzard of Blessings and Curbside Drive-In Experience, visit Brixens located at 400 Central Ave. SW and visit Brixens.com.

