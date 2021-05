ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has located 17-year-old Mary Gartner and says that she is safe. Earlier BCSO said she was last seen on May 11, 2021, at Amistad Youth Center near Isleta Blvd. and El Centro Familiar Blvd.

BCSO has canceled the Brittany Alert for Mary and that she has been found and is safe.