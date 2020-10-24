Brittany Alert issued for Rio Rancho boy

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert in an effort to locate 17-year-old Angel Navarro. Navarro was last seen on the evening of Oct. 23, walking away from his residence on Lisbon Avenue in Rio Rancho around 11:00 p.m.

Navarro is Hispanic, five-foot five-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with short brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Navarro are asked to call Rio Rancho police at (505) 891-7226.

