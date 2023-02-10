VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanley Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Hicks is described as 5-foot-8, 140 lbs., with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

f anyone has seen or has any information on Hicks’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 866-2400 or dial 911.