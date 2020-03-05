Brittany Alert issued for Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 39-year-old Jessica Gomez.

APD reports that Jessica was last seen in the area of 4th Street and Roma in downtown Albuquerque on March 2, 2020. Authorities say Jessica suffers from a traumatic brain injury as well as other medical issues and has not been taking her medication.

Jessica used to be in a care facility in Las Cruces and has previously made comments that she wants to return. Police believe she may be headed in that direction.

Jessica was last seen wearing blue pajamas, a maroon jacket, and pink slippers. She is five-feet, one-inch tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 200-pounds.

Anyone with information on Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-2677.