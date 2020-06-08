Brittany Alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for your help in locating William Adkins.

Adkins was last seen Sunday morning at 8904 Rough Rider Rd. NE where he is a patient. He suffers from a mental disability and is diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and is non-verbal. William was last seen on foot, wering blue shorts nad a blue shirt.

If anyone has seen or has any information on Adkins’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the police.

