Brittany Alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Brittany Alert has been issued in the search for an Albuquerque man. Leroy Erwin, 29, was last seen walking southbound on the 1900 block of Indian Plaza Dr. NE around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Erwin suffers from a traumatic brain injury due to a traffic collision and officials say has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old. He is required to take multiple medications which he did not take with him. Erwin carries his right arm in a hanging manner due to a weakened right side of his body.

Officials say Erwin is from Santa Fe and not familiar with Albuquerque. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and carrying a black and grey backpack. Erwin is 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

If located, officials ask that you contact Erwin’s mother, Barbara Martinez, at 505-660-5113 or the Missing Persons on-call detective at 505-242-COPS.