Brittany Alert issued for Albuquerque boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque police are seeking the public’s help in locating a young boy.

Tristan Platero, 11, was last seen at midnight on Jan. 8, 2021 at his home on the 5200 block of Wyoming NE. Officials say Platero was upset with his parents and ran away. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Platero is 4-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call police or Platero’s parents at 505-800-4100 or 505-357-5624.

