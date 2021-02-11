Brittany Alert issued for 45-year-old Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for a missing 45-year-old Thursday. According to APD, Nguyen Long was reported missing around 11 a.m. Thursday while out for a jog in the neighborhood of Gibson and San Pedro. APD says his brother-in-law was jogging ahead of Nguyen and when he turned around, he noticed he was gone.

The family has been looking for Nguyen, but have not found him. Nguyen is mentally diminished and has dementia from an incident as a child that left him oxygen-deprived. Nguyen was last seen wearing a Black Hoodie and black short pants. If located call

505-720-4424 or the Albuquerque Police Department.