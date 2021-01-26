Brittany Alert issued for 23-year-old Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Rebecca Daquin. Police say Rebecca and her family recently moved to Albuquerque and she is not familiar with the city. Rebecca was last seen leaving her residence at the Siegel Select Extended Stay Apartments located at 5020 Ellison St. NE. on January 25 at approximately 10:30 a.m. after arguing with her parents about a boy she met on Facebook who was supposedly coming to meet her.

Police say Rebecca has been diagnosed as having autism and is also developmentally delayed with the mental capacity of an 11/12-year-old. Police say Rebecca’s family is concerned due to her mental health issues and with a possible unknown male coming to meet their daughter.

Police say Rebecca is 4’11” tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair and she was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with a black hoodie, blue sweatpants, and black knee-high boots. Police also say Rebecca has other physical illnesses that require medical attention.

Police say if located contact her mother, Ms. Andra Ledbetter, at 210-383-7693/848-254-7804 or the Missing Persons detective at 505-242-COPS.