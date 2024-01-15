BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Brittany Alert for a 21-year-old man. Officials say that Elijah Maldonado was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

According to BCSO, Maldonado has been diagnosed with multiple health disorders, and investigators say he would not know how to get back home or ask for help. He was last seen near Goff Boulevard and Harzman Road, possibly wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at (505) 798-7000 or 911.