ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Project Echo and Hole in the Heart are partnering to launch a new program that will help New Mexico’s primary care health workers identify and treat children with Congenital Heart Defects. The Founder and Director of Project Echo Dr. Sanjeev Arora and President of the New Mexico Pediatric Society Dr. Alexandra Cvijanovich give details on what this is all about.

Congenital heart defects are the number one newborn defect in the world, every 15 minutes a child is born with this defect. They came up with Project Echo to bring better care to rural and other areas of New Mexico to connect specialty doctors with health care workers to find defects like congenital heart disease. This allows patients to find the proper care and get them on the path to longevity.

Project Echo has paired with Hole in the Heart along with a number of programs that help connect health workers to specialists so they can gain the knowledge to treat patients better. To find more information on Hole in the Heart and the partnership with Project Echo, you can visit their website.