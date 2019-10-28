Live Now
Bring your broken household items to the FixIt Clinic

The solid waste program Keep Albuquerque Beautiful provides the community with education initiatives and activities focused on litter prevention, beautification, and recycling. They will also be hosting an upcoming event to explore and reuse their old household items.

The FixIt Clinic is an activity for all ages to participate in together that allows people to bring in their broken, household items and learn how to assess, disassemble, and repair them instead of sending the items to a landfill.

The FixIt Clinic will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. The free clinic will be held at the FUSE Makerspace located at 101 Broadway NE.

Those planning to attend the clinic are asked to register for the event by November 1.

