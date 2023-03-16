ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get your green attire ready for tomorrow’s Saint Patrick’s Day. In honor of the Irish holiday, Brightburn Academy of Irish Dance has a variety of performances scheduled all around Albuquerque and Rio Rancho to celebrate the day.

St. Patrick’s Day Performances:

St. Pius High School March 17, at 4:30 p.m.

O’Niell’s Pub The Heights March 17, at 6:00 p.m.

O’Niell’s Pub Nob Hill March 17, at 7:30 p.m.

O’Niell’s Pub The Heights March 18, at 4:00 p.m.

O’Niell’s Pub Nob Hill March 18, at 7:30 p.m.

They also have two students traveling to Montreal at the end of this month for the Irish Dancing World Championships, where they will compete against the most elite Irish Dancers in the world. This is the first time either of them has competed at this level, and they are both excited to represent New Mexico. For more information visit brightburnacademy.com.