ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers can expect slowdowns on Tramway starting Monday morning. Crews will be working in the area, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

DOT officials said crews will be removing and replacing guardrails and performing shoulder work on the northbound side of Tramway Boulevard from Copper to Comanche. In that area, a lane and shoulder will be closed.

The work begins at 9 a.m. Monday. Officials warn to reduce speed and follow traffic signs in the area.

It’s all part of the pedestrian bridge project. They explained the project should be wrapped up on November 18 around 5 p.m.