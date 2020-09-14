Bridge Blvd. reopens after ATV crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bridge Boulevard near Old Coors Road has reopened on Monday monring after a crash involving an ATV. The crash happened on Sunday night around 11 p.m.
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies have released few details other than saying the area was reopened to drivers just after 3 a.m. Monday.
