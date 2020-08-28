Brian Urlacher under fire for social media response to NBA boycott

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While NBA players refused to play following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, former Lobo star and NFL Hall-of-Famer, Brian Urlacher, took to social media to weigh in on the issue. Urlacher’s stance has caused outrage among fans as well as current and former Lobos.

Brian Urlacher has certainly left his mark on UNM football. “Out of every Lobo, he’s probably the number one person that’s name gets mentioned out of everybody,” says Lamar Jordan, Former Lobo Quarterback.

But the former Lobo and Chicago Bears linebacker is receiving some backlash for a post on his Instagram story regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Some fans even throwing away their Urlacher gear. “I liked Brian so man, I’m going to have to give that a thumbs down. I don’t like what he said,” says Elijah Cook.

The post reads in part: “Brett Favre played the day his dad died, threw four touchdowns in the first half. NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant was shot by police.”

“His comparison to what Brett Farve had to deal with with his father isn’t the same as a man getting shot seven times in the back while his kids are in the car,” says Lobo Receiver Elijah Lily.

Former and current Lobos say they’re disappointed in someone they spent their time in New Mexico looking up to. “This is not a time to try to compare someone else’s hurt to this person’s. He did this and you guys did that, you can’t tell us how to react to certain things. You can’t tell us how we feel,” says Former Lobo Safety Bijon Parker.

Others say he has the right to voice his opinion just like the players have a right to boycott. “What Urlacher’s done is the same thing he did too. As a citizen, and as a prominent citizen, is inserting his political views into the discussion. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” says UNM Communication Professor David Weiss.

In the public eye, once you stand your ground, “You have to be aware about how your comments will be received both by people who might agree with you as well as those who don’t,” Weiss says.

News 13 reached out to Urlacher for comment and did not hear back. NBA players have decided to continue the playoffs. Those games could resume Friday or Saturday.

