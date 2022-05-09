ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local noticed little was being done to celebrate Juneteenth. ‘Juneteenth All White Affair’ originally started as a cookout in a backyard. This event is now a larger celebration of the freedom of people of color and all are invited.

Felicia Brewster organizer for the ‘Juneteenth All White Affair’ event, says the event grew and she wanted to invite more people. She also says everyone is invited to celebrate this event. The event will include poetry reading, dining, music, and dancing. The attire will be an all-white semi-casual, casual, or semi-formal wear.

Tickets will be $50 each and you must be 21+ to attend. Everyone who purchases a ticket will be entered into a raffle. A portion of sales will go to S.A.F.E House. The event will take place on June 18 at Embassy Suites Hotel from 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook event page.