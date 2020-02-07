‘Brews for Roos’ event to be held at Santa Fe Brewing Co.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drink beer to help Australia. The Santa Fe Brewing Company and the Albuquerque Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers are teaming up this weekend for a fundraiser to help Australia.

Called “Brews for Roos”, the brewery’s tap house at Green Jeans near Carlisle and I-40 will donate $1 from each pint sold to the koala hospital in Port Macquarie north of Sydney.

“This is going to be the place to go, especially if you the love furry friends or marsupials, especially with all the devastation that’s been happening in the continent of Australia,” said Joaquin Wells with Santa Fe Brewing Co. The event is free and takes place Saturday, from 11 a.m. until midnight.