Brews and Blues event benefits at-risk youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Here’s your chance to grab a brew and listen to some local bands for a good cause.

The Freedom in Music Project is hosting its sixth-annual Blues and Brews fundraiser at the new Blue Grasshopper Brewery. Six local bands are playing to raise money to provide guitars to at-risk students across the state.

All proceeds go to charity while $10 gets you all-day access, two chances to win a brewery gift card, or a signed Fender Stratocaster guitar. The event runs until midnight Sunday.