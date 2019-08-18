Brews and Blues event benefits at-risk youth

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Here’s your chance to grab a brew and listen to some local bands for a good cause.

The Freedom in Music Project is hosting its sixth-annual Blues and Brews fundraiser at the new Blue Grasshopper Brewery. Six local bands are playing to raise money to provide guitars to at-risk students across the state.

All proceeds go to charity while $10 gets you all-day access, two chances to win a brewery gift card, or a signed Fender Stratocaster guitar. The event runs until midnight Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss