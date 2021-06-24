Local brewery launches new campaign benefitting New Mexico food pantries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bell’s Brewery is a national award-winning brewery that is running a “Feeding Our Backyard” campaign in New Mexico. The proceeds are benefitting several New Mexico food pantries, including Storehouse New Mexico.

The campaign started the week of Memorial Day and goes through July 5. There are two ways to get involved. The first is to donate at the Storehouse’s website by clicking on the Bell’s Brewery campaign and the brewery will match the donation. On top of that, if you donate $35 or more, you’ll receive a free t-shirt.

The other way to get involved is to buy Bell’s Brewery. Their beer can be purchased at Albertsons Market, Jubilation, and Total Wine stores in Albuquerque.