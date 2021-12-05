Brewery fundraises to support school music programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business is helping music programs build the next generation of musicians. B2B Garden Brewery has been hosting fundraisers for local school music programs this semester.

Schools perform at the brewery, which donates money to their programs. They say supporting kids and helping showcase their talent is just one step towards building a positive community. “I think it shows that there are kids doing some really great things. There’s a lot of dark stuff in the news today and there’s a lot of talented kids doing good things for themselves, for their future, and our future,” said Alicia Ann Stelzer from B2B Garden Brewery.

