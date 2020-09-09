Breweries team up with The Storehouse New Mexico for Hunger Action Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known for its top of the line craft beer and now, you can enjoy a delicious IPA while fighting hunger in the state. Three local breweries have come together during Hunger Action Month.

Jill Beets, marketing manager of The Storehouse New Mexico Food Pantry discusses which breweries are teaming up, what they’re doing, and how you can help out.

Steel Bender Brewyard, Second Street Brewery, Sierra Blanca Brewery, has created a special brew called One For 5 IPA. The six-pack beer is available at the participating breweries’ taprooms and available at Albertsons locations throughout New Mexico.