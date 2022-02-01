ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has caused a lot of businesses to shut down and schools to close their doors but thanks to “Breezy One” St. Mary’s Catholic School has been able to keep its doors open. This robot was created by Build with Robots to revolutionize the routine of cleaning.

It works by releasing a green clean certified fog to protect people in populated areas like schools. The fog rises to the ceiling and then settles to cover all the surfaces around to reach greater than 99% cleaning power and St. Mary’s utilizes this to keep their classrooms clean.

St. Mary’s wanted to make sure everyone is able to attend in-person learning, so they have added “Breezy One” to their facility to make sure students can be present and safe in the classroom. “Breezy One” works at the touch of a button, avoids obstacles, and it only takes about 30 seconds per classroom. To get more information on how this works, visit https://buildwithrobots.com/breezyone/.