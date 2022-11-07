ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has broken out in the area of Lomas and Yale near UNM. Photos of the scene show a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus.
Firefighters are currently battling that fire. AFR says 11 units are currently fighting the fire. No word yet if any other buildings are being threatened. This story is developing.