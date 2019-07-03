Breaking Bad-themed brewery opens in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Another brewery has popped up in the metro, but this one has a special theme.

Brew Lab 101 opened its new location near Southern and Golf Course in Rio Rancho on Tuesday. A quick look around and it’s clear, the family-friendly spot has embraced the popular New Mexico-filmed show “Breaking Bad.”

“I love Breaking Bad as a show. It’s very New Mexico, but the thing I really enjoyed about it was they really showcased science, and that’s exactly what I wanted to do here was to showcase the science,” Brew Lab 101 CEO Scott Salvas said.

The brewery features oatmeal stout, amber ale, and IPAs at the moment, with more on the way. You can catch its grand opening this Saturday.