Breaking Bad store opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Breaking Bad fans have a new way of showing your fandom for the hit TV show.

Saturday, the first-ever Breaking Bad store held its grand opening in Old Town. Marq Smith and Ed Candelaria took over the gift shop that was formerly owned by the founder of the Breaking Bad RV Tours.

It features one-of-a-kind merchandise that you can’t find anywhere else in Albuquerque. “We’re going to carry stuff for fans that love Breaking bad, Better Call Saul, and El Camino. But the stuff we stock in our store is not the stuff, the stuff you can find everywhere else in Old Town or Albuquerque,” Smith said.

The store also hopes to occasionally have surprise special guests. It’s also the last stop on the Breaking Bad RV Tours.