Breaking Bad stars tease ‘big announcement’ on social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Breaking Bad fans have been wondering what’s behind a series of mysterious messages on social media. Now, a new post has some wondering if the big announcement will be a disappointment.

Monday, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul posted photos on Twitter. Both show them drinking something with a caption reading, “a collaboration so smooth you can taste it…24 hours people!”

While some fans think the two will announce a Breaking Bad movie, others say they’re probably just foreshadowing an ad.

A collaboration so smooth you can taste it. 🥃 24 hours people! pic.twitter.com/c6kBRnxnCW — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) July 8, 2019