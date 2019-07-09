Breaking Bad stars tease ‘big announcement’ on social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Breaking Bad fans have been wondering what’s behind a series of mysterious messages on social media. Now, a new post has some wondering if the big announcement will be a disappointment.

Monday, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul posted photos on Twitter. Both show them drinking something with a caption reading, “a collaboration so smooth you can taste it…24 hours people!”

While some fans think the two will announce a Breaking Bad movie, others say they’re probably just foreshadowing an ad.

