The world now knows what project “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been working.

Paul posted a series of pictures on his Twitter account with the cryptic messages, “Soon,” and, “Even sooner,” prompting some speculation they were working on a new Breaking Bad series. On Tuesday, they revealed that collaboration is a new mezcal named “Dos Hombres.”

The two went to Mexico to develop the perfect recipe. It sells for $58 a bottle.

