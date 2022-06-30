ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be back in Albuquerque and actioning off items from the show at the July 30 Isotopes game. It’s not known exactly what they will be auctioning off but Isotopes general manager John Traub says money raised will go toward the New Mexico veteran’s integration center and the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

“Bryan reached out to us, in geez, matter of fact it was Easter Sunday. He said, what can we do? We think we’re coming to town. Do you have games during this time? What can we do to make this work?” Traub.

Both Paul and Cranston will reprise their roles in the final episodes of Better Call Saul which returns on July 11.