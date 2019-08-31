Breaking Bad RV Tours to expand after new movie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The list of landmarks Breaking Bad fans know and love will soon be growing. With a new movie set to come out in October, a local company is trying to get ahead of the curve.

“Even though the show ended, what? Six years ago? It still has not slowed down a bit. We’re still having people from all over the world come to the Breaking Bad city,” said Dylan Wisneski with the Breaking Bad RV Tours.

The company now operates at least two tours a day, seven days a week. But even though they drive by all the iconic locations, like Jesse Pinkman’s House and Los Pollos Hermanos, they had no idea about the upcoming movie.

“I don’t know how they pulled it off without anybody finding out,” said Wisneski.

However, now that ‘The Camino’ Breaking Bad Movie is confirmed, they’re looking forward to further expanding their business.

“Once the movie comes out, and we kind of figure out what’s going on and where they filmed, we’ll probably add things in slowly, like maybe one at a time just to mesh with the rest of the Breaking Bad tour,” said Wisneski.

No one knows what happened to Jesse Pinkman or if Walter White is even alive, so Wisneski expects everyone will be surprised by the new locations he still believes are in Albuquerque.

“I don’t think they could’ve filmed it anywhere else, because you’re not going to get the same thing in other places like you’re going to get in Albuquerque,” said Wisneski.

“El Camino” is set to premiere on Netflix during the second week of Balloon Fiesta, so the company is expecting to be especially busy this October.

Tour tickets are $75. For more information, click here.