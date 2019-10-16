Breaking Bad RV Tour adds new stops after release of ‘El Camino’ movie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The world of Breaking Bad has gotten bigger.

Since last week’s release of the Netflix movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, fans have more sites to check out in Albuquerque, and the folks behind the Breaking Bad RV Tour are adding them to their route.

If you haven’t seen the movie, we won’t spoil too much, but the tour is already taking people to the Owl Cafe, which is featured in a major flashback.

They’ve also included a couple of other key locations, and are working on adding the building near San Mateo and Copper, which serves as the character Todd’s apartment.