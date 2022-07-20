ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 got a preview of some of the Breaking Bad universe items being put up at silent auction at the Isotopes game on July 30. The silent auction will benefit the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico and the Veterans Integration Center.

There are multiple packages people can bid on with items from the iconic series and its spin-off. Those include a life-size bust of Walter White, a script of the pilot signed by Vince Gilligan, and two champagne flutes from Breaking Bad’s wrap party. Breaking bad star Bryan Cranston donated the items from his personal collection.

Tickets for the game against the Las Vegas Aviators are still on sale. Both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be there.