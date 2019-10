ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mythical Breaking Bad brew is coming to stores across the nation.

Actor Dean Norris, or “Uncle Hank,” is announcing the production of his Schraderbräu Beer. From Hank’s garage to your refrigerator, the Schraderbräu is a delicious lager, but Norris promises you won’t have to worry about any bottles or bottle caps self-ejecting in your garage.

The beer will be available online, at Costco, and select locations in New Mexico. It’s expected to be released this fall.