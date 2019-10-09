Breaking Bad business is booming with Balloon Fiesta and ‘El Camino’ premiere

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Breaking Bad business is booming in the Duke City. Local tour companies say they are seeing a new wave of business ahead of the release of the new “Breaking Bad” movie “El Camino“. The owners of the popular Breaking Bad RV Tours say they’ve had to add more buses this week to keep up with demand.

“As a business owner, I’m extremely excited. Because, you know, whenever you put a business together, you want that business to prosper and grow,” said Frank Sandoval, owner of Breaking Bad RV Tours, which hits up popular filming scenes of Breaking Bad and it’s prequel Better Call Saul. “We’ve grown over the years, but now that the movie’s coming out, oh my god, it’s even better.”

With thousands in town for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta going on and the highly-anticipated El Camino dropping Friday, Breaking Bad RV Tours says they’ve been so busy this week, they’ve had to halt their other rides through New Mexico Film Tours and use those shuttles entirely for Breaking Bad.

“It’s unbelievable. Ever since the announcement of ‘El Camino’, it has been off the charts,” said Sandoval. “We’ve brought in extra buses to take the overflow.”

Sandoval says even though some will not get to ride in Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s RV, it’s still the same tour experience. He says as the movie premiere gets closer, so does excitement for fans.

“A lot of participants get on the tour and the first thing they say is, ‘The movie! When’s the movie and did they film it here?’ said Sandoval. “I say, ‘well I don’t know. Supposedly they did.'”

Karin and Russ King are in town for Balloon Fiesta. They say the timing couldn’t be better.

“So excited! We binge-watched the whole show,” the King family told KRQE News 13. “Came all the way down from Chicago to go on the tour.”

Justin Pratt came all the way from New Zealand for Fiesta. He says even though he’ll be traveling again when the movie premieres, he’ll make sure to catch it on-the-go.

“We’re from New Zealand and it’s one of the things we wanted to do while on our trip in the U.S., as well as the balloons,” said Pratt. “But we’ve been really looking forward to ‘Breaking Bad.'”

Sandoval says they work closely with the studio behind Breaking Bad and have remained tight-lipped about any movie details, but are excited to talk about it with fans once it premieres. Those wanting to check out the tour can book their seats online. “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” hits Netflix and select theaters this Friday.